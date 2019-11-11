Joetta Lynn Meda-Gonzalez, 47, of Wesley, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 16, 1972, in Fayetteville, to Thomas Ray DuRell and Brenda Joyce Drummond-DuRell.
Survivors include her husband, Cesar Meda-Gonzalez of Wesley; two daughters and sons-in-law, Ashley Thornberry and husband, Chad, and Kaitlyn Ferguson and husband, Mally, both of Elkins; parents, Thomas and Brenda DuRell of Wesley; siblings, Jeff, Thomas, Patty and Melissa, all of Wesley; and many other family members and friends.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
