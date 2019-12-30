Dewey Cranford, 91, of Witter, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Witter.
He was born Sunday, Jan. 24, 1928, in Red Star, to John and Pearl Nelson Cranford.
Dewey married Nellie Emaline Wood on Dec. 15, 1949. Together they were parents to two children. He was a poultry farmer and a member of the Mossville United Baptist Church. Dewey enjoyed fishing, hunting and telling great stories.
Dewey was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie; his parents; two brothers; one sister; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Venita and Jimmy Bennett of Alpena and Ina and David McMillan of Witter; one brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Pat Cranford of Harrison; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Dewey will be in state at Brashears Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Dolan Sparks officiating.
Pallbearers will be David McMillan, Michael McMillan, Coy McMillan, Richard Coppage, Adam Jones and Manny Berlanga. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Bennett and Landon McMillan.
Interment will immediately follow services at Mossville Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
