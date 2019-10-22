Rev. Lewis Thompson See Jr., 67, of Batesville, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Rev. See was born in Cabot, Ark., to Lewis Thompson See Sr. and Wilhelmina Bogle See.
He is predeceased by his parents; and his son, Geoffrey Benjamin See.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Melody Alexander See; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer See-Rodgers and husband, Bradley; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Thompson See and wife, Rebecca; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth See Scott and husband, Richard, of Summerville, S.C.; brother and sister-in-law, John See and wife, Kathy, of Cabot; and four grandchildren
Services were held on Friday, Oct. 18. at the Cabot United Methodist Church. Services were officiated by Rev. Philip Hathcock, Rev. Paul Seay and Rev. John Fleming.
Interment followed at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home
