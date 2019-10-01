Bradley Warren Walden, 54, of Springdale, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Mobile, Ala.
He was born Friday, Aug. 27, 1965, in Springdale, to Shirley Reynolds Nickel.
Bradley was predeceased by two brothers and sister-in-law, Danny Walden, Gary Walden and wife, Sandi Walden.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Nickel of Springdale; his son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Deborah Walden of Springdale; three grandchildren; and former wife, Rebecca Walden of Goshen.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Venus Cemetery, with Leon Gentry officiating.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
