David Milton Glasscock

David Milton “Pops” Glasscock, 72, of Winslow, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice Home.
He was born March 17, 1947, in Seligman, Mo., to Lucian Milton “Buck” Glasscock and Lucy Alma Ponder-Glasscock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Joe Glasscock, Phyllis Neely and Barbara Roach.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Lena Weldon of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Tami Bodine and husband, Kevin, of Alma; two sons and daughters-in-laws, David Glasscock Jr. and wife, Kristen, of Fayetteville and Jody Glasscock and wife, Jessica, of Winslow; four brothers, Leon Glasscock, Norman Glasscock and Raymond Glasscock, all of Winslow, and Freddy Glasscock of Prairie Grove; sister, Mary Glasscock of Fayetteville; and nine grandchildren.
A graveside service will be Monday, November 4, at 1 p.m., with Robert Phipps officiating.
Burial will be at Coil Cemetery near Winslow with a potluck dinner to follow at the Brentwood Community Center.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
