Joan Frances Lotito, 87, of Huntsville, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Huntsville.
She was born May 14, 1932, in Caro, Mich., to Arnott and Frances Gowen Sime.
Joan was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Daniel Lotito; and one son, Daniel Lotito, Jr.
She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Richard and Debbie Hinman of Huntsville and Randall Hinman of Flint, Mich.; and one daughter, Deborah Haas of Sparta, Mich.
Graveside services will be at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, at Fayetteville National Cemetery, with Brad Moore officiating.
Services are under the direction of Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.