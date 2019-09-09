Carl Edward Myers, 62, of Rogers, died peacefully on Sept. 8, 2019, at the Willard Walker Hospice Home, in Fayetteville.
He was born June 16, 1957, in Rogers, to Bill Myers and Joan Moore-Myers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Myers.
Survivors include his mother, Joan Donahoe of Lincoln; three brothers, Randy Myers of Rogers, Wesley Powell of Hopewell, Va., and John Powell of Springdale; daughter, Jessica Fritts of Huntsville; son, Chris Myers of Rogers; two granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
