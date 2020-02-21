Edmond Lee Edwards, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home in Purcell, Okla.
Edmond was born in Harrison on Oct. 20, 1955, to Bennie Bruce Edwards and Ester Laverne VonUbe.
He was survived by his wife, Ida Renee Edwards of the home; two stepsons, Eddy Williamson and his wife, Tara Stover, and James Williamson and his wife, Mandy Stricklin, of Wanette; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial followed at the Lexington Cemetery.
