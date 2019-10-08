F. Douglas Mitchell, 75, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
He was born May 25, 1944, in Kenton, Ohio, to Calvin and Alice Mitchell.
One of the loves of his life was being a Mason. He had the honor of being the South-Central Commander of the Grand Encampment of the Knights Templar of the United States of America. He was also Prince Grand Master of the Crown of Thorns and a 33-degree Mason.
Doug is survived by his wife of 32 years, Colleen Mitchell of Kingston; two stepsons and stepdaughters-in-law, Michael Novak and wife, Yvette, of St. Robert, Mo., and Daniel Novak and Kristine of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Ellen Mitchell of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter-in-law, Cathy Mitchell of Columbus, Ohio; 5 brothers-in- law, Mike Kersten and wife, Peggy, Dick Kersten and wife, Candy, Bob Kersten and wife, Debby, Jim Kersten and wife, Lynn and Matt Kersten, all of Denton, Texas; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, at the First Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, with Rev. Dan Wooley officiating, followed by Military honors.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service of Huntsville.
41-1tc
