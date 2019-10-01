Aaron McClain Hannah, 36, of Huntsville, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 6, 1982, in Shreveport, La., to Bubba Hannah and Jennie Ewing.
He was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Jason Hannah.
Survivors include his daughters, Adrianna Hannah of North Carolina, Justyce McCoy of Farmington and Caliah Bara of Huntsville; mother, Jennie Ewing of Rogers; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer Inman and husband, Gary, of Huntsville; brother and sister-in-law, Jonathan Hannah and wife, Kristy, of Rogers; and grandmother, JoAnn Langham of Rogers.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 506 Madison St., Huntsville, AR 72740.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to assist with funeral expenses.
~Go In Grace~
