Carl Eugene Ingraham, 64, of Columbia, Mo., died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Columbia.
Carl was born on Oct. 14, 1955, in Eureka Springs, the son of Carl and Phyllis Ingmire Ingraham.
Carl is survived by his wife and companion, Teresa Mahan Ingraham of the home, biological sons, Jeremy and Carl Douthit of Springdale; two sisters, Dorothy Douthit and Brenda Morrison of Springdale; his sister-in-law and her spouse, Stanley and Susan Hughes of Columbia, Mo.; and his Aunt Ruth Oliver of Clifty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Jerry Kaye Laningham
Funeral service arrangements are pending under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel in Columbia, Mo.
