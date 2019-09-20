Joyce Bolinger

Joyce was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Huntsville to Dewy Bolinger and Lucinda Phillips Bolinger. She was the youngest of five siblings: Howard, Loretta, Juanita and Dorothy.
Joyce lived on a small farm with her family in Huntsville until meeting her future husband, Jim Conrad, and marrying and moving to Omak, Wash., in 1950. They had four daughters and remained in Washington until moving to Oregon in 1964. They divorced in 1970, and Joyce later met and married David Pike and moved to Salem, Ore., where she resided until recently moving to Brookdale Assisted Living in McMinnville, Ore.
Joyce passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Aug. 25, 2019.
Joyce enjoyed her many pets, gardening, needle embroidery and knitting. Her children and grandchildren enjoyed her scrumptious Southern-style home cooking.
She is survived by her daughter and sons-in-law, Diane Saxe and husband, Chris, Theresa Vanaken and husband, Gary, Linda Conn and husband, Chuck, and Tammy McIntosh; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by all four siblings, both husbands and a grandson.
A celebration of life will be held later at Paradise Park, at 3100 Turner Rd. SE, Salem Ore., on Thursday, Oct. 10, in the recreation hall at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Rainier, Ore..
