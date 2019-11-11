Maedean Lucille Scott, 91, died on Nov. 8, 2019.
Maedean was born to Samuel Ishum and Fannie Paralee Foster Miller on Feb. 20, 1928.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, William Andrew, Nathan Riley, James Daniel and Alfred Earl; three sisters, Dorothy Almeta Alley, Vella Cloe Grigg and Vinnie Elveaira Allen.; two husbands, Ralph Joe Cane and Curtis Reid Scott; son, Ricky Lynn Cane; and one grandson.
Maedean is survived by her children, Connie Cane of Marble, Jesse and Sharon Cane of Neosho, Mo., and David and Carol Cane of Wesley; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral Services were at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Marble United Baptist, with Coy Siegrist officiating. Pallbearers were Joseph Cane, James Cheetham, Luke Dunlap, Tim Felten, Nelson Giron and Jason Price.
Interment will immediately follow services at Lower Campground Cemetery in Marble.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
