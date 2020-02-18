Lisa Ann Mitchell-Keifer, 54, of Sedgewick, Ark, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
She was born March 11, 1965, in Fayetteville, to James Mitchell and Glenda Reese.
She was preceded in death by her father, James H. Mitchell; and her grandparents, both maternal and paternal.
Survivors include her life partner, Rick Crouch of Sedgewick; two sons, Allen Mitchell of Elkins and Ricky Lint of Imboden; her mother, Glenda J. Reese and stepfather, Johnny, of Imboden; brother and sister-in-law, James Mitchell and wife, Mari, of Combs; sister, Glenda E. Reese of Imboden; and two grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Pinnacle Community Center in Elkins.
Burial will follow at Pinnacle Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Elkins Funeral and Cremation Services.
