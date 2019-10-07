Virginia Lee Roles

Virginia Lee “Ginger” Roles, 79, of Hindsville, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Rogers.
She was born Friday, July 12, 1940, in Rambo, to Henry and Verna Evans Roberts.
Ginger was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Sheila Kay Roles May; two granddaughters, Brittany Roles and Alissa Roles; one brother, Jackie Roberts; and one sister, Linda Kay Roberts.
She is survived by her husband, Denny Roles of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, Dusty and Kathy Roles of Rogers; two brothers, Harold and Bob Roberts, both of Garfield; one sister, Jodie Hooker of Tulsa, Okla.; sister-in-law, Nina Roberts of Clifty; and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 2 pm., with Max Bowlin officiating.
Interment will immediately follow services at Burkshed Cemetery in Hindsville.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.