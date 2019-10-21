George William “Bill” Bradley, 91, of Springdale, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at VA palliative care in Fayetteville.
He was born June 27, 1928, in Salus, Johnson County, to Frank and Grace (Thomas) Bradley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gennie Vee (Griggs) Bradley.
Bill is survived by three children and daughter-in-law, Dewain Bradley and wife, Dena, of Springdale, Ellen Dudley of Springdale, and Diann Bradley of Vero Beach, Fla.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, James Bradley and wife, Joyce, of Springdale, and Roy Bradley and wife, Chris, of Springdale; one sister, Mary Sue Bumstead of Gravette; and four granddaughters
Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Elmdale Baptist Church in Springdale with interment at Friendship Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the church.
Arrangements were made with Heritage Funeral Home
