James Hill

James “Buck” Hill, 63, of Springdale, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice.
He was born July 21, 1956, in Lampasas, Texas, to James Willard Hill and Billie Marie Sasser-Hill.
He was preceded in death by his mother; wife of 33 years, Kathy Johnson-Hill; and daughter, Melissa Dawn Hill.
Survivors include his father, J.W. Hill of Springdale; sister and brother-in-law, Gayle Klutts and husband, Tony, of Springdale; and brother, David Hill.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the Chapel of Madison County Funeral Service in Huntsville, with Chaplain Audie Long officiating
Burial was at Friendship Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
