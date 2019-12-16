Wanda Kent, 91, passed away Dec. 3, 2019, in Mountain Home.
She was born April 27, 1928, in Clifty, to Aruel Edmond and Zula Lee McElhaney Calico.
She taught several years in the Springdale Public School System where she started the Speech Therapy program in 1965. Wanda also supervised students from the speech and hearing clinic at the University of Arkansas. She worked doing speech therapy in the Counseling and Guidance Center in Fort Smith, then with the Arkansas Department of Education and finally in special education in Little Rock.
She married C.N. Kent Jr., of Mountain Home, in 1978. After his retirement from First National Bank of Mountain Home, they traveled a great deal and had a wonderful life. They lived in Mountain Home until his death in 2000. He was a wonderful man and much loved. Following C.N.’s death, Wanda returned to Fayetteville.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Bob Farmer (Laura) of British Columbia, Canada; two grandsons, Travis Bell and Cody Bell; her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, T.J., Cody Lee, Cadence, Cash, and KyLee; two stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Barbie Graham (Dale), and Carolyn Kent (Lynn); stepgrandchildren, Nicole and Vaccarella (Dana) and Kent Graham (Christy); stepgreat-grandchildren, Samantha and Alea; and one half-sister and brother-in-law, Johnnie Bell Spinks (Keith).
A memorial service was held on Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., at Brashears Funeral Home, with Brad Moore officiating.
Private interment followed.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home of Huntsville.
