Evelyn Grace, 76, of Hindsville, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Huntsville.
She was born Sunday, Aug. 15, 1943, in Chula Vista, Calif., to Bill and Mary Taylor Williams.
Evelyn was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Jacob Hoogerbeets: and one brother, George Williams.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Callie Embry of Hindsville; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Keith Gehle of Suwanee, Ga., and Heidi and Olof Kronvall of Chevy Chase, Md.; one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Shirley Williams of Phoenix; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Roger Miller of Buckeye, Ariz., and Deborah and Daniel Emoian of Buckeye, Ariz.; one sister-in-law, Mary Jo Williams of Phoenix; and six grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
