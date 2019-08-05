Barbara Lou Faddis, 71, of Huntsville, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at home.
She was born Monday, Aug. 25, 1947, in Alabam, to Howard and Hester Montgomery Roberts.
Barbara was married to the late Elmer Faddis, and together they raised two children. She enjoyed shopping, dearly loved her children and grandchildren and was a Christian.
Barbara was predeceased by her father and her late husbands, James “Jimmy” Hopper and Elmer Faddis.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Johnny Cornelison, of Hindsville; one son, James Hopper of Huntsville; two stepdaughters and son-in-law, Ferba and Paul Clark of West Plains, Mo., and Deedy Phillips of Hindsville; her mother, Hester Roberts of Huntsville; one sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Don Pinkley of Huntsville; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Ruth Roberts of Huntsville; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, at Brashears Funeral Home.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Cornelison, Joe Cornelison, Addie Cornelison, Alex Cornelison, Shawna Cornelison and Ashton Cornelison
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
