JoAnn Loghry, 81, of Huntsville, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Huntsville.
She was born May 22, 1938, in Nogales, Ariz., to Newton and Teresa Gutierrez Bennen.
JoAnn was predeceased by her parents; and two brothers, Newton Bennen and Frank Bennen.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Logry of the home; three sons and daughters-in-law, Alfred Lewis of San Dimas, Calif., Jim and Carol Lewis of Rea Valley, Ark., and Christopher and Debbie Lewis of Temecula, Calif.; three daughters Patricia Breault of Pismo Beach, Calif., Vickie Sciorelli of Huntsville and Linda Lowe of Gilbert, Ariz.; two sisters, Mary Shawe of Vancouver Wash., and Sandy Brennen of Palm Springs, Calif.; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Marshall Cemetery, with Ronnie Wade officiating.
Services are under the direction of Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
