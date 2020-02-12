Katie Nelson, 93, of Huntsville, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Huntsville.
She was born Thursday, Dec. 23, 1926, in Alpena, to Clarence and Mary McGehee Edmondson.
Katie married Carl Paschal Nelson in Gentry on May 26, 1951. Together they raised six sons and one daughter. She was a homemaker who enjoyed flower gardening and quilting. Katie’s main pleasure in life was investing in the lives of others. She never met a stranger, always cared for others first and as a pastor’s wife found her ministry in doing the job no one else wanted to do. Katie was a member of First Baptist Church of Huntsville.
Katie was predeceased by her husband, Carl; her firstborn, stillborn, infant daughter, Pamela Kay Nelson, who she never got to hold in life and so very much looked forward to reuniting with in Heaven. She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Sherman and Nell Jordan; two brothers, Eudean Edmondson and Gene Edmondson; two stepsons, Jerry Nelson and Carl Nelson, Jr.; and one son-in-law, Ralph Shilling.
Katie is survived by four sons and two daughters-in-law, Gayle Nelson of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Randy and Janet Nelson of Livingston, Texas, Billy Mark and JoLynne Nelson of Huntsville and Steve Nelson of Huntsville; one daughter, Mary Ann Shilling of Springdale; one brother and two sister-in-laws, Bud and Imogene Edmondson of Siloam Springs and Mary Edmondson of Siloam Springs; one brother-in-law, Cecil Jordan of Decatur; nine grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at First Baptist Church Huntsville, with Jack McCarty and Roger Robbins officiating.
Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.
Interment will follow services at Gentry Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
