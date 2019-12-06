Jack Todd, age 87, of Hindsville, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Jack was born Dec. 10, 1931, in Clifty, to David L. and Nancy Ovizine Ferren Todd.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Jana Todd; and 10 siblings, Eva Katherine Todd, Andy Luther Todd, Everett Todd, Dorothy Jean Todd, Medora Rebeca Todd, Shirley Ann Todd, James Arthur Todd, Blanch Fay Todd, John Edward Todd and Willa May Holcomb.
Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Jo Todd; one son and daughter-in-law, Jackie Todd and wife, Carol; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Jo Davis and husband, Jerry; a sister, Kay Walker; six grandchildren, Jason Todd (Rebecca), Jeremy Todd, Nicholas Ames (Lori), Colton Ames, Kaitlyn Harrell, Kelly Harrell; and four great-grandchildren, Bryson Ames, Addison Ames, Haisley Davis and Amelia Ames.
Visitation was held on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Westfield Chapel, 3236 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale.
Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at California Community Christian, Church, 5139 Hwy 127 Rogers, 72756.
Burial will be in Clifty Cemetery.
