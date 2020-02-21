Herbert Lopshire, 92, of Hindsville, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville.
He was born Sept. 11, 1927, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Norris Lopshire and Alice Day-Lopshire.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Karbowski; son, Gary Stanley; and daughter, Elizabeth Lynn Couch.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Lena Lopshire of the home; 16 children and stepchildren; 45 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Lone Star School House at 10 a.m. in Hindsville on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Burial will be at the Lopshire Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service of Huntsville.
