Dwight David Laningham, 73, of Fayetteville, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Fayetteville.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1946, in Wesley, to O.A. and Ethelma Laningham (Crow).
Dwight worked as a boiler operator at Cox Medical Center in Springfield for 26 years. He also served his country as a specialist in the U.S. Army.
Upon retirement, Dwight worked at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Fayetteville, where he made lifelong family friends and earned the title “Poppy/Papa.”
He was a faithful member of the Church of Arkansas, a loyal Cardinals fan and a lover of southern gospel music.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Hazel Marie, Norma June and Maryann; and his brother, Dale.
He is survived by four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Doug and his wife Mary of Summers, Ark., Allan and wife Bonnie of St. Louis, Stanley of Huntsville and Dan of Springfield; one sister and brother-in-law, Roberta and husband Bill of Huntsville; nine grandchildren, Mary Kate, Caroline and Jack Bertalotto, Jacob, Rachel and Libby Reindl, and McClain, Abby and Lily Hocklander, all of Fayetteville; and multiple nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, in the chapel of Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel, with Jonathan Busby officiating.
Interment will immediately follow at Drakes Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Bertalotto, McClain Hocklander, Michael Hocklander, Brian Reindl, Jacob Reindl and Jerry Weathers. Honorary pallbearers are Doug Laningham and Shawn Whorton.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
