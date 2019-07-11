Lillian Hendrix, 65, of Pineville, Mo., died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Bentonville.
She was born Tuesday, March 16, 1954, in Taegu, South Korea, to Paul Wert and Young-Hi Namkoon.
Lillian was predeceased by her parents, and one daughter, Carla Hissom.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Hendrix of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lillian and Timothy Peacock of Fairfield, Calif., and Cathleen and Randall Dyke II of Elkins; two sons, Curtis Hendrix and Katie Robbins of Pineville, Mo., and Laurence Hendrix of San Pablo, Calif.; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul and Linda Wert of Houston, Texas, David and Teresa Wert of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Robert and Linda Wert of Huffman, Texas; three sisters and brothers-in-law, JoAnn and Don Miller of Houston, Texas, Janet and Anthony Roma of Nashua, N.H., and Louise and Ismael Navarro of Cypress, Texas; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2085 N. Center St. in Elkins at 7 p.m. on July 24.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.