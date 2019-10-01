Lee Irwin Giller, 68, of Boca Raton, Fla., died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home in Huntsville.
He was born Aug. 17, 1951, in Albany, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Justin Bauman, Alvin J. Giller and Elaine Slowe-Giller; and one brother, Stanley Giller.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Laurel Krevokuch-Giller of Boca Raton, Fla.; son, Aaron J. Giller of Boynton Beach, Fla.; sister and brother-in-law, Meryl Van Sickle and husband, Darrell of Engelwood, Fla.; brother and sister-in-law, David J. Giller and wife, Carol, of Lexington, Mass.; uncle, and aunt Arnold Slowe, MD and wife, Martha, PHD of Albany, N.Y.; and nephews, Andy Gorin, Daniel Gorin-Vansickle, Alex Giller and Grant Giller.
A private memorial service will be held on Oct. 26, in Springdale.
Quote - “Be Good”
40-1tc
