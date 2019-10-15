Sherida Carol Easterling, 71, of Huntsville, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Fayetteville.
She was born Monday, Oct. 27, 1947, in Huntsville, to Olaf and Irene Jackson Hunter.
Sherida was predeceased by her parents; one son, Steven Easterling; and her father-in-law, Odell Easterling.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Easterling of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and Christian Nelle of Huntsville, and Larae and Swain Harvey of Huntsville; one son and daughter-in-law, Keven and Melissa Easterling of Huntsville; eight grandchildren, Alexis Easterling, Brianna Easterling, Mazze Nelle, Brett Nelle, Lily Harvey, Brandon Harvey, Mallory Harvey and Trey Harvey; one brother, John Hunter of Mulberry; three aunts, Virginia Hunter of Ozark, Shirley Ann Nielson of Elkins, and Shirley Jean Jackson of Huntsville; her mother-in-law, Bertha Easterling of Huntsville; one brother-in-law, Terry Easterling of Springdale; one sister-in-law, Polly Roles of Hatfield; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Alex Foster, Rusty Blann and Doug McClure officiating.
Pallbearers will be Kendall Hunter, Nathan Hunter, Josh Tuberville, Randy Smith, Chad Roles, Justin Davis and Chris Cline. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Robinett, Spur Robinett, Doug Laningham, Rick McCoy, Frank Weaver, Calvin Wages, Ronnie Burgess and Jeff Hunter.
Interment will immediately follow services at Aurora Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
42-1tc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.