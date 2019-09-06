Lora Jean Headley-Larson, 58 , of Fayetteville, died Aug. 29, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center.
She was born March 4, 1961, in Bartlesville, Okla., to Larry Headley and Betty Jo LaRue-Headley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry Headley and Betty Jo Henshaw; brother, Dale Headley; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Patricia Ann Larson and William Larson.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Dan Larson of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Kenny LeRoy Headley and wife, Nicki, of Elkins; brother and sister-in-law, David Headley and wife, Bonnie, of Texas; two sisters and brother-in-law, Peggy Woods of Elkins and Nancy Larbes and husband, Ken, of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren Larissa Headley and Tyler Headley, both of Elkins; and several other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service
