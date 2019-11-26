J.E. Johnson

J.E. (Ed) Johnson, 86, of Huntsville, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville.
He was born June 27, 1933, in Snyder, Texas, to Emanuel Johnson and Neva Neal Blair-Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jerry Johnson; eight brothers, Monroe, Lonnie, B.Q., Allen, Darrell, Billy Jay, Raymond Ray and Arthur; and two sisters, Beatrice and Daisy.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Eddie Bea Compton-Johnson; two children, Jimmy Johnson and wife, April, Janice Howell and husband, Harold Dean; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, in the Chapel of Madison County Funeral Service in Huntsville.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Marble Baptist Church, with Brother Wayne Houston and Brother Larry Mitchell officiating.
Burial will follow at Big Sandy Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
