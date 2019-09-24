Donna Kay Hill-Parson, 70, of Fayetteville died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 16, 1949, in Huntsville to Kelly O. Hill and Lorraine Warren-Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Kelly Wayne Hill.
Survivors include her two children and daughter-in-law, John Stroud and wife, Ann, of Hindsville, and Marty Edwards of Fayetteville; two brothers, Larry Paul Hill of Stillwater, Okla., and Ronnie Lane Hill of Siloam Springs; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Chapel of Madison County Funeral Service in Huntsville, with Kelly Dean “K.D” Hill officiating.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
