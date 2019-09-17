Nettie Imogene Gibson, 88, of Elkins, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born March 28, 1931, in the Asher Community of Madison County, to Russ Wilcox and Flora Drain-Wilcox.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, Theodore Gibson; brothers, Adam Drain and Dan Drain; sisters, Dellie Combs and Nervie Meadows; and one granddaughter.
Survivors include two sons and daughter-in-law, Frederick Gibson and wife, Justina and Gary Gibson; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Dunaway Church, with Johnny Dockery officiating.
Burial will follow at the Dunaway Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service of Huntsville.
