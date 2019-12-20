Salvador “Chava” Fernandez, 17, of Hindsville, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019, in Goshen.
Salvador was born on Oct. 15, 2002, in Fayetteville.
He was a sophomore at Huntsville High School, where he was a member of the Huntsville High School Choir. He also had played football, loved hanging out with his four brothers and working with his parents’ lawn company. Salvador had a big heart and a deep love for his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving parents, Rocky and Silvia Fernandez; four brothers, Robert Fernandez and girlfriend, Tonya Presley, Rocky Fernandez Jr. and girlfriend, Madelyn Hood, Caleb Fernandez and wife, Hailey, and Mason Fernandez; his paternal grandparents, Debra Cousins and Roberto Fernandez; his maternal grandparents, Victor and Manuela Gonzalez and Elfago Sosa; five uncles and three aunts, Juan and Mary Herrara, Mister and Bam Fernandez, Fernando and Christian Sosa, David Sosa and Angel Sosa; one nephew, Dawson Mcelhaney; 23 cousins; girlfriend, Ahjza Womack; and several friends who loved him like family.
The family received visitors on Friday, Dec. 20, at Brashears Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m.
Services were held Saturday, Dec 21, at Brashears Funeral Home, with Eddie Samuels officiating.
Burial was at Sparks Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Caleb Fernandez, Mason Fernandez, Robert Fernandez, Rocky Fernandez Jr., Angel Sosa, Mister Fernandez, Marcos Herrera and Rayton Clark. Honorary pallbearers will be Tucker Bradley, Ethan Engburg, Kolton Reynolds, Tristan Sosa, Bentley Sosa, Army Sosa, Damien Fernandez and Abel Fernandez.
Contributions for the family may be made at Arvest Bank.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
52-1tc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.