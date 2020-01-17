Billie Jean Gibson, 90, died Jan 12, 2020, at her daughter’s home in West Alton, Mo.
She was born March 15, 1929, to Emmett and Emma (Cornett) Dutton.
she is survived by her children, John R. Gibson of Success, Mo., and Linda S. Irvine and Raymond Jackson of West Alton, Mo.; a brother and sister-in-law, Arthur Dutton and wife, Rheta; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty Ayers and husband, Wayne; four grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren,
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobbie; two sisters, June Dutton and Carolyn Dutton; and three brothers, Melvin Dutton, Everett Dutton and Joe Dutton.
Visitation was Friday, Jan. 17, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, with services beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel, with Pastor Ted Moore officiating.
Burial was in Oakland Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
