Mary Haney Pettyjohn, 90, of Little Rock, died Aug. 27, 2019.
She was born in Fayetteville, to Olen Knight and Blanche Proctor Haney.
She was a graduate of Huntsville High School and the University of Arkansas.
Preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James Fetter Pettyjohn. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Draper of Little Rock; grandchildren, Amanda Draper of Virginia and Erin Draper of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother, Charles (Merlyn) Haney; cousins, Huberta Proctor Branigan and Wilda Fifer; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Linda Staton and Neil Branigan for all their loving care and support.
Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct., (501)224-2200. Mrs. Pettyjohn’s online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
