Sharon Haught, 70, of Witter, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Witter.
She was born Sunday, June 5, 1949, in Huntsville, to Oscar and Georgia Seals Williams.
She was predeceased by her parents; three sisters, Imogene Jeffers, Pauline Weygandt and Wilma Hackler; and one brother, Wayne Williams.
She is survived by one daughter, Heather Smith of Witter; one son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Tiffany Haught of Huntsville; two grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Williams of Bella Vista and Randy Williams of St. Paul; and four sisters, Deana Brewster of Mannford, Okla., Rowena Smith of Huntsville, Joann Benett of Boston, and Jackie Williams of Lowell.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Williams Cemetery, with Alex Foster officiating.
Pallbearers were Josh Williams, Dustin Williams, Cole Williams, Brian Bennett, Jason Mckamy and Dustin Russell. Honorary pallbearers were Tristen Haught, Ryan Buretta and Steven Buretta.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.