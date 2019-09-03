Sherry Rena Thurman Shrum, 59, of Siloam Springs, died, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Rogers.
She was born Jan. 11, 1960, in Siloam Springs, to Ira Jay and Verna (Woodruff) Thurman.
Sherry graduated from Siloam Springs High School and received her Bachelors degree from John Brown University. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Tyson Foods.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ira Jay Thurman.
Survivors include her husband Jim Shrum; one step-son, Michael Shrum of Siloam Springs; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason Shrum and wife, Ashley of Huntsville and Jared Shrum and wife, Katy of Siloam Springs; five grandchildren Jayden, Jonathan, Jordan, Jet and Channing; her mother, Verna Coyle; and her husband, Bill of Farmington; three step brothers and step sisters-inlaw, Ralph Coyle and wife, Janet, of Sacramento Calif., Leo Coyle and wife, Christine of West Jordan, Utah, and Jason Coyle and wife ,Sherry ,of Lovelock, Nev.
Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington.
36-1tp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.