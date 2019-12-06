Linda Sue Dyke, 66, of Elkins, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Fayetteville.
She was born Tuesday, Nov. 3, 1953, in Pittsburg, Kan., to Billy Gene Windsor and Patricia Mitchell Delk.
She was predeceased by her parents; and one grandson, Blake Alan Sloan.
She is survived by her husband, Carlos Dyke of the home; her stepfather, Robert Delk of Wichita, Kan.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Christina and Doug Sloan of Wesley, and Jennifer and David Black of Bentonville; two sisters and brother-in-law, Pam and Steve Majors, and Cindy Windsor, all from Wichita, Kan.; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
The family received friends at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral services followed at 2 p.m., with Coy Siegrist officiating.
Interment will immediately follow services at Pinnacle Cemetery at Durham.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
