Lila Ruth Roles-Smith, 81, of Hindsville, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
She was born Sunday, March 27, 1938, in Hindsville, to Louie and Ruth Crumley Bowen.
Lila Ruth was a wonderful lady and mother. You could see her every Sunday morning at Christian Home Church in Colbaugh. She loved to cook and was well known for her contributions to potluck dinners. She made wonderful pies and cooked for Pat Vaughan, Sharon Luker, Anderson’s and many others. When people saw Lila Ruth coming, they would always ask her if she brought a coconut creme pie.
Lila Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and one husband, Eugene “Windy” Roles.
She is survived by her husband, A.T. Smith of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Jeanine Grigg of Hindsville, and Steven and Tammy Grigg of Hindsville; two sisters, Loretta Hansen of Hindsville and Geraldine Lopez of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at Brashears Funeral Home with Loy Counts and Randy Burris officiating.
Pallbearers were Brandt Grigg, Jared Grigg, Cole Burton, Tony Litterell, Bill Harp and Leon Jordan. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Poole and Clifford Marbut.
Interment followed services at Colbaugh Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
2-1tc
