Douglas Eugene Smith, age 61, passed away with his family at his side on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
He was born on Dec. 14, 1957, in Tampa, Fla., to Curtis and Margaret (Philpott) Smith.
He is preceded in death by his mother; his first wife, Linda Smith; and his father-in-law, Gerald R. White.
Doug loved the outdoors and his greatest passion was deep-sea fishing. His dream one day was to own his own boat and spend his days fishing the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. He was a huge Nascar fan and even owned a first self-sponsored Sprint car back in the 90’s and raced with the World of Outlaws.
Doug had an accomplished career encompassing 23 years as a breeder hen grower for George’s Poultry as well as holding the position of vice president for two petroleum companies in Florida. He was the youngest member of the state of Florida committee for soil and water remediation and wrote the petroleum rules and regulations manual that is still in use today. For over 15 years he owned Hillbilly Firewood and warmed homes and businesses of Northwest Arkansas.
Doug had a passion for food and many vacations were planned around good places to eat. He was especially fond of Cuban sandwiches and deviled crab.
Most importantly, he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and took great pride in his family. He loved his dogs Diesel, Buddy and Sassy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Smith of the home; his father, Curtis T. Smith; his daughter and son-in-law, Meghan Clark and husband, James, of Elkins; his two sons and daughter-in-law, Christopher Smith and wife, Kristen, and Colby Smith, both of Hindsville, and his stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Michele Bedell and husband, Steve and their son, Roman, of Brooksville, Fla.; his brother and sister-in-law, Curtis “Rusty” Smith Jr. and wife, Kandace, of Tampa, Fla.; two grandchildren, Jagger Smith and Brody Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the chapel of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County at https://www.childrenssafetycenter.org/ or CASA of Northwest Arkansas, Inc. at https://www.nwacasa.org/
