Betty June White, 79, of Wesley, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Wesley.
She was born Tuesday, Dec. 5, 1939, in Cobb Creek, to Clarence and Dicey Powell Laird.
Betty was a member of the Living Hope Assembly Church and the Elkins Full Gospel Church. She loved flower gardening and was a long-time babysitter for many children in the Wesley area.
Betty was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Bruce White; her son, Loy White; three brothers, Leon Laird, Coy Laird and Paul Laird; and one sister, Cleta Tracy.
She is survived by three sisters, Joy Bowen of Rogers, Ethyl Hutcheson of Eudora, Kan., and Bonnie King of Springdale; two brothers, Lonnie Laird of Rogers and Gerald Laird of Fayetteville; her daughter-in-law, Terri White of Elkins; two grandchildren, Zachary White and girlfriend Stephanie of Springdale and Braxton and Jacy White of Siloam Springs; three great-grandchildren, Aidan, Gunner and Everett; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Living Hope Assembly, with David Mashburn and Ray Shackleford officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Bowen, Bobby Bowen, Zachary White, Braxton White, Carl Stewart and Butch Kammerzel. Honorary pallbearers are Gunner Bennett, Aidan Rhinehart, Everett White, Hudson Stewart, Tucker Stewart and Jason Laird.
Interment will immediately follow services at Bohannan Mountain Cemetery in Huntsville.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
