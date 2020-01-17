Dannie Jordan-Warford, 80, of Elkins, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
She was born Sept. 5, 1939, in Pryor, Okla., to Carl H. Jordan and Dorothy Crow-Jordan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Hubert Jordan; niece, Penny Jordan; and grandson, Seth Warford.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Don Warford of the home; two sons and daughter-in-law, Rusty Warford and wife, Linda, of Greenland and Randy Warford of Fayetteville; five grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Judy Pilant and husband, Frank, of Pryor, Okla.; brother and sister-in-law, Buddy Jordan and wife, Joyce, of Pryor, Okla.; 17 great-grandchildren
A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at Ridgeview Baptist Church, with Pastor Don Seigler officiating.
Funeral services are under the direction of Elkins Funeral and Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.