John Luke Perry, infant, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in his home in Fayetteville.
He was born Aug. 23, 2019, in Little Rock, to Timothy Perry and Scarlett Tapp.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Ray Bowen and John Baptist Leyva; and uncle, Brett Scott Robinson.
Survivors include his parents, Timothy Perry and Scarlett Tapp of the home; brother and sister, Beau James Perry and Eleanor Mae Perry, both of the home; grandparents, Jamie LeeAnn Bowen-Luper and husband, Brian, of Fayetteville and Cloretta Lane-Cullinan and husband, John, of Prairie Grove; great grandparents, Darlene and Layth Lane of Fayetteville and Mary Susan Bowen of Elkins; and aunts and uncles, Samantha, Cody, Savannah, Bryceton and Dawson.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 8, in the Chapel of Madison County Funeral Service with a service to follow, with Kelly Lindsey officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.