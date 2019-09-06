Leland Laverne Sisk, 79, of Huntsville, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale.
He was born June 22, 1940, in Norfork, Ark., to Thurlo Sisk and Viola Alexander-Sisk.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Moser; and daughter, Tina Sisk.
Survivors include his wife, Judith A. Smith; three sons, Justin Sisk of Norfork, Ark., Randy Whiteaker of Centerton and Stan Smith of Springdale; three daughters, Gina Snodgrass of Mountain Home, Angela Smith of Chicago, Ill., and Tina Bowers of Huntsville; sister, Fern Morris of Mountain Home; brother, Donnie Sisk of Norfork, Ark.; and several other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Church of Truth in Goshen, with Pastor Wesley McGinnis officiating.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service
