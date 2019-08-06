Bobby Eugene Waldrip, 64, of Clifty, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Clifty.
He was born Saturday, April 30, 1955, in Siloam Springs, to Luther and Donna Long Waldrip.
Bobby was a machinist for Emerson Electric. In his downtime, he enjoyed music and loved to play guitar, both electric and acoustic. He loved nature, animals, the outdoors and spending summers alongside the creek bank. He was an avid watcher of Gunsmoke, was a Christian and was affiliated with the Assembly of God church.
Bobby was predeceased by his parents and one sister, Janice Kimball.
He is survived by his wife, Robbin Rowe Waldrip of Clifty; two daughters, Sarah Waldrip of Gentry and Amanda Bray of Gentry; one brother and sister-in-law, Luke and Jo Anne Waldrip of Rogers; one sister and brother-in-law, Sandie and Johnnie Miranda of Siloam Springs; three grandchildren, Audrie, Tristan, and Augustus; and the mother of his daughters, Paula Waldrip.
Graveside services will be at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Springtown Cemetery in Gentry, with Mike Castner officiating.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
