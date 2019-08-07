Violet Leona Todd Byars, 95, of Huntsville, departed for her Heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Huntsville.
She was born Monday, March 24, 1924, in Withee, Wis., to Andrew and Jessie French Todd.
Violet is well known to almost everyone as “Granny.” Her first love was for the Heavenly Father. She lived her life showing others how much he meant to her by using her ministry of writing songs and singing them to witness to others through her songs. At age 85, Violet started crocheting stocking caps for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, donating over 1,500 caps to the hospital over the last 10 years.
Violet loved to travel and through the years has visited many states. She loved her family and friends and always let them know she cared about them. She had a smile, hug or a kiss for everyone she met.
Her love of life impacted many people throughout the years and she always let them know that her smile and love was from her Heavenly Father.
Violet was predeceased by her parents; two husbands, Herchel Perry and Elda Byers; two sons, Paul Cryar and Raymond Perry; five daughters, Joelene Perry, Maxine Wyler, Mable Greer, Mariel Wilson and Mittie Wilder; five brothers, Elmer Todd, Clarence Todd, Ralph Todd, Bill Todd and Mark Todd; two sisters, Ruth Klauer and Esther Maze; one son-in-law, Glenn Shannon; and six grandchildren.
She is survived by seven daughters and six sons-in-law, Leona and Leon Davidson of Hindsville, Wanda and Paul Foster of Marble, Nella Shannon of Forum, Dortha and John Metcalf of Rogers, Ina and Myron Dudelston of Lincoln, Marla and David Cousins of Kingston, and Freda and Carl Yates of Fayetteville; one son, Hap Perry of Clifty; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Velma Todd of Michigan; one daughter-in-law, Cathy Gunther of Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Brashears Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Clifty Chapel Free Will Baptist, with Dwayne Lane officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Interment will immediately follow services at Woodline Cemetery in Clifty.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
32-1tc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.