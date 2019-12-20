Letha Brown, 99, of Sulpher City, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 9, 1920, in Wayne County, Iowa, to Eddie Guthrie and Ida Mae Linville-Guthrie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 32 years, Rase Brown; brother, Edward Guthrie; and sister, Evelyn Bailey.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly Hollingsworth-Wiles and husband, Sherman, of Sulpher City, Anita Cooksey and husband, Roger, of Greenland, Joan Sharp and husband, Jerry, of Claremore, Okla., and Iona Young of Sulpher City; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Elkins, with Pastor Danny McCulley officiating.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial followed at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Elkins Funeral & Cremation Services.
