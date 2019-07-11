Kevin Paul Pinkston, 58, of Lowell, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Springdale.
He was born Saturday, Aug. 20, 1960, in Gardena, Calif., to Lester and Nina Sue Brown Pinkston.
Kevin received his MBA from the University of Southern California and was an outside sales representative. He married the love of his life, Latisha “Tishie” Shameh in Catalina, Calif., on March 19, 2005. They relocated to Arkansas in October 2006.
He loved steam engine trains, U.S. history and working with and helping people. His kind smile, sunny disposition and jovial laugh made him friends wherever he went. Kevin had a servant’s heart and, above all else, dearly loved his family. He was a lifelong member of Christ the King Church in Torrance, Calif.
Kevin was predeceased by his mother, Nina Sue.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Latisha, of the home; three daughters by love, Catrina Lim and husband Greg, Rana Houchen and husband Jared and Luca Shameh-Pinkston and partner Whitney; one brother, Jerry Pinkston of California; his father, Lester Pinkston of California; and two grandchildren, Lilith Kei Lim and Koa Jackson Lim.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials in Kevin’s name may be made to the Madison County Senior Center, P.O. Box 598, Huntsville, AR 72740, or to any local food bank.
Cremation is entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
