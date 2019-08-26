Sigrid “Cyd” Frances McElhaney, 80, of Huntsville, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at home.
She was born Tuesday, June 6, 1939, in Union City, N.J., to Helmuth and Margaret Muelken Eulner.
Cyd was active in the Rainbow Girls, one of the founding members of the Head Start program in Madison County and was the second Den Mother of the Madison County Cub Scouts and Webelos.
Cyd was predeceased by her parents; her in-laws, Ray and -Mabel McElhaney; the father of her children, Kenneth McElhaney; and one brother-in-law, Hank Gundersen.
She is survived by her two kids, who she raised and loved, Scott McElhaney and Arden McElhaney; her much-loved daughter-in-law, Ellen McElhaney; her much-loved son-in-law, Mark Piccione; one sister, Karen Gundersen; three nieces, Elyssa, Amy and Shari; two nephews, Kyle and Bret; six great-nieces and nephews; one loving sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Charles Bohannan; and great friends Marybelle Wilson, Pat Grubbs and Amanda Lawson.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
