Lucy Bennett Lowe-Durant, 83, of Springdale, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Walnut Grove Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born Jan. 15, 1936, in New York, N.Y., to William Edward Lowe, Sr. and Martha Messick Maull-Lowe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 25 years, Ted Durant; brother, Bill Lowe Jr.; and daughter, Katherine Willingham.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, John Vangrundy and wife, Brenda Patterson-Vangundy, of Springdale; two daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Swan and husband, Thomas, of Landenberg, Pa., and Martha Spring of Cold Springs, Texas; sister, Ella Jean Geary of Lewis, Del.; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service.
